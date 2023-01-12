Samoa Police allocates separate team to tackle cyber crime

Samoa Police said, “Part of the implementation plan is conducting training for our investigation officers, which includes enhancing and upskilling them on cybercrime.”

The Force welcomed Feterika Enoka, a Cyber Security Specialist from the New Zealand Police and the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Secretariat will collaboratively work with the ICT Unit in delivering the cybercrime training.

Enoka is also a part of the Australian Federal Police Cyber Safety Pasifika Programme and a specialist in Digital Forensics, ICT & Drones.

The police force said it looks forward to working with Enoka in the coming weeks on equipping investigating officers on cybercrime.