Samoa Police and Prisons officers undergo Motorcyclist and Defensive training

Twenty officers were selected to be a part of the training, with the first ten members to begin training and assessments for the next two weeks.

The training was opened by Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo yesterday, with the executive members present.

Commissioner Auapa’au expressed his gratitude to the Fiji Police Forces' Acting Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew, for allowing the training officers to travel to Samoa and offering assistance to SPPCS.

“Our ten (10) members kicked-started their training today with Fijian trainers demonstrating some skills and knowledge of handling motorcycles.”

The team of trainers consists of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Basant Rai, Inspector Josefa Rakaseta, Corporal Kaminieli Sovu, Police Constable Semisi Nadumu and Team Liaison Officer Superintendent of Police Ilaitia Caginavanua, who will work alongside our members in preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) hosted by Samoa in 2024.

The training is made possible through the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) under the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police (PICP) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).