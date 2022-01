The restrictions are in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Samoa Police said anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter any local police station.

The Force has also emphasized that only eligible people without Covid-19 vaccination also won’t be allowed to enter the premises.

Police have also advised that children under the age of 12 years are not allowed to enter the police station.

Samoa has 30 Covid-19 cases and all of them are in quarantine sites.