Samoa police appeal for community to support elimination of illicit drugs

The appeal was initiated by Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil after the successful Police raid, which resulted in the confiscation of 90 branches and 475 cigarettes of marijuana, five plastic bags of Methamphetamine (a.k.a. ice) and tested positive by SROS.

Each package has a street value of $100 tala.

Savali Newspaper reports law enforcers estimate the total street value of the illegal drugs at $5,000.

Information from the Faleatiu Village had aided police with their surprised raid, acknowledged Fuiavailili.

He also Keil acknowledged everyone’s support especially the village of Faleatiu for providing accurate information which allowed the Police department to execute the successful raid without casualties or fatalities.

“E momoli le faafetai faapitoa i alii ma faipule o le afioaga o Faleatiu mo le latou fesoasoani…..I would also like to thank our Media people for keeping Samoa informed”, said Fuiavailili.

The successful operation, continues the Commissioner re-emphasis the role played by the community to support law enforcers by providing vital information.

“The Samoa’s Police mandate for a secure and safe Samoa is a shared responsibility,” he said.

“This is why we need universal support from our government partners, community, villages, churches and families to eliminate all illegal drug operations.”

“The Ministry of Police will always try to keep Samoa as safe it can be. But we can’t do it on our own.”

Fuiavailili is also reaching out to the Force border security partners and agencies to enforce maximum security surveillance and monitoring to the letter.

“This is a crucial role which the Samoa’s Police cannot do alone,” he added.

Since taking up the helm as Commissioner, Fuiavailili has been hailed as the most successful top law enforcer to have led and executed repeated drug raids which resulted in the confiscation of dangerous and illegal weapons and cash valued at thousands of tala.

Photo supplied