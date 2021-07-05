Samoa Police appoints new Assistant Commissioner Papalii Efo Peika Moalele-Tuua

Members of the Senior Management, donor partners, families and friends attended the ceremony to celebrate AC Moalele-Tuua’s promotion .

AC Moalele is the daughter of former Police Chief Inspector Peika Moalele and is proud to continue the service of her father to the people of Samoa.

AC Moalele-Tuua joined the Samoa Police Service in 2000. She has worked in various areas of Samoa Police but most of her working career was in the Criminal Investigation Division as an investigator.

Prior to her appointment, she was the OIC of the Criminal Investigation Division.

The mother of two is the third woman to be appointed to an Executive sworn position of the Samoa Police under Commissioner Fuiavailiili Egon Keil.

She will be responsible for the District Operation Portfolio which consists of the Criminal Investigation Division and all Police Outposts services in Upolu.

The recognition of women in the Samoa Police Service has grown tremendously and several women have stepped up to lead in various areas of SPPCS.

Another woman officer, Filipo Fau’ula was recognised as she received her promotion as Manager of Vaiaata Prisons.