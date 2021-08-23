Samoa Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil resigns

Fuiavailili handed in his resignation letter to the Minister of Police, Prisons and Corrections Service,Faualo Harry Schuster this morning.

“My current contract was extended by the previous government to assist with the transition of the Government after the General Election,” he said in a statement.

He said last week, they welcomed the new Minister of Police, Prisons and Corrections Service and with the transition completed, he has decided that his time of service has come to its conclusion.

“I have served two terms and have decided that its time to focus spending time with my family and other personal pursuits.”

He said the Ministry has a strong group of Deputy Commissioners and Police Officers and he is grateful to have worked with them.

Last month, Fuiavailili went to New Zealand for medical treatment “for a condition that could not be treated in Samoa but by a medical specialist found overseas.

Photo file Caption: Fuiavailili Egon Keil resigns