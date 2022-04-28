Samoa police fine hundreds for flouting Covid rules

Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed on TV1Samoa that people have been fined or $US38 each for not wearing face masks in public.

Auapa'au said close to 500 fines have been given for breaches to lockdown rules since March 17 when community transmission was detected.

Businesses have been fined for opening and for selling alcohol and at least one church has been fined for holding a service during lockdown.

Auapa'au said more than 100 people have been fined for travelling around during the curfew from 10pm until 6am.

The Gaming Control Authority has also been fined $US3,900 for operating during lockdown hours.

Photo file RNZ Pacific