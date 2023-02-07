Samoa Police Inspector now a barrister

Natia was admitted to the bar yesterday.

The Samoa Police Force congratulated Natia on his achievement.

Natia was one of two that were admitted yesterday.

Samoa Police said it was a proud moment for DC Lafaitele Herbert Aati, who was present on behalf of Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo and the Ministry.”

“Inspector Natia was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court by her Honourable Judge Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren, as his family, friends and colleagues watched on ever so proudly of the milestone he had achieved.”

“The senior officer is a police prosecutor, who has been serving Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services for 23 years. Inspector Solomona Natia is a University of the South Pacific graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Law and a Diploma in Legal Practice. As Inspector Solomona Natia celebrates his achievements.”

Natia said, "The road was never easy, but he gives praise to our Heavenly father for his guidance"

"He also thanked his family and the Ministry for the support he received throughout his journey. In addition to his testimony, he stated the significance of studying law, as it contributes greatly to the Ministry and his service to Samoa.”