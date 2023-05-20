Samoa Police investigate homicide

Deputy Police Commissioner Papali’i Monalisa Tiai Keti confirmed to Tala Fou that the deceased is 31-years-old.

A preliminary investigation by police indicates the deceased and his two younger cousins who are now the suspects were allegedly drinking homemade brew on Sunday.

The drinking session ended in a fight.

Papali’i said the two suspects facing murder charges and will appear in court on 5 June 2023.

Papali’i has reminded the public that the production of home brew is illegal.

The penalty is 200 tala.

A post mortem examination is yet to be conducted on the deceased.

His case is now added to the list of 4 other deaths that require post mortem.

