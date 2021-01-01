Samoa Police investigate triple homicide

According to Police, an incident that resulted in the death of two men from Afega was reported to Afega Police Outpost in the early hours of the first day of 2021.

The Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services' preliminary investigation has confirmed that both men died from gunshot wounds.

The two men whose lives were taken so suddenly are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Another murder incident from Lona Fagaloa resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man was reported to the Headquarter this morning, 1 January 2021.

Consumption and influence of alcohol is also suspected to be involved and Police are also investigating this case.

“We remind the public to be vigilant during these times and to enjoy the holiday season by drinking responsibly,” Police said.

