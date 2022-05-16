Samoa Police issue 582 fines during lockdown

Chair of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Agafili Shem Leo said according to chart, majority of the fines were issued in the month of April.

He added that 389 official warnings were also issued by the Police throughout the same period.

During the lockdown hours from 10pm to 6am in the morning, only authorized vehicles and private vehicles for patients with dialysis were authorized to drive on the road.

SOE Order 78 on penalties:

A person commits and offence where the person does not comply with any of the orders except for order 1 attracting the following fines:

For an individual, a fine of $200 for a first offence, and a fine of $500 for a continuous offence. For an organization or corporation or similar such legal entity, a fine of $5,000 for a first offence and a fine of $7,000 for a continuous offence or detainment by the Police not exceeding 3 months.

A person commits an offence where the person does not comply with order 1 (International travel by plane boat of ship) attracting the following penalties.

For an individual, a fine of $2,000 and for an organization or company A fine of $15,000 for q first offence and a fine of $20,000 for a continuous offence.

A person commits and offence where the person does not comply with the quarantine requirements issued by the Director General of the Ministry of Health attracting a penalty o $2,000.

The payment of a fine under this Order shall avoid any further prosecution for the offence stipulated in the Notice issued under Oder 17.

Where a person is convicted of an offence under these orders, he or she shall be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both.

Any business that breaches Order 6 (Operating Hours for all businesses) and Order 8 (Selling of Alcohol) will have their business or alcohol license revoked for the duration of the state of emergency, in addition to penalties already provided under the relevant legislation regarding business and alcohol licenses.

