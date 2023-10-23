Samoa Police Officers complete Motorcycle and Defensive Driving Training

The officers are among the first to be taught by Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services trainers and instructors.

A statement said “SPPCS is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the Motorcycle and Defensive Driving course by our first 9 graduates. These individuals have dedicated themselves to intensive training conducted by our highly skilled and qualified trainers/instructors from SPPCS.”

“As part of the preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2024, our team of instructors will continue to conduct numerous trainings with our staff members. This training will ensure that our team is well-prepared and equipped to handle the demands of this prestigious event.”

“The first 9 graduates of the Motorcycle and Defensive Driving course consist of 8 male police officers and 1 female police officer. Their commitment and dedication throughout the training process have been commendable, and they have demonstrated exceptional skills in motorcycle riding and defensive driving techniques”.

SPPCS extended its heartfelt congratulations to the 9 graduates for their outstanding achievement.

“We commend their hard work, determination, and commitment to enhancing their skills in motorcycle riding and defensive driving. We are confident that they will serve as role models for future participants of our training programs.”

As we move forward with our preparations for CHOGM 2024, we remain committed to providing the