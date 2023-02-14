Samoa Police Officers graduate from Operational Lead Investigation course

Samoa Police confirmed that the officers are from the various units in in the national police force and their completion of the course will enable them to facilitate and support investigations in the field and certain cases.

“This means that they will be able to understand and discover the root cause of incidents for different situations. They all acknowledged that this course was a valuable opportunity given to them to broaden their capabilities in investigation skills,” Police said.

The Force also confirmed that two of their senior officers are amongst the 21 officers hosted by the Australian Federal Police for training in pre-deployment training course for the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions.

Officers from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu, Vietnam and Canada completed the two-week course at the Australian Institute of Police Management in Sydney.