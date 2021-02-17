Samoa Police officers reminded to sustain trust of the public

“Remember do not abuse this power, you are a public servant, act like one, look like one, respect the law and our policies. Quality is what we’re looking for, we’re not looking for numbers so we can build our good image of professionalism in MPPC”

Commissioner Afioga made the following statement in his keynote address at the Ministry of Police, Prison & Corrections promotion ceremony that was held at Tanoa Tusitala Hotel recently.

He also emphasized the role of Police in performing duties to the highest standard.

A total of 63 police and prison officers were promoted to high ranks.

One of the officers, Maritime Surveillance Advisor Andrew Dobb, was promoted to Commander and he was presented with a certificate and new epaulets in recognition of his wonderful contribution and service not only for Australia and Samoa but the whole Pacific Island Region.