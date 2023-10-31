Samoa Police participates in SVSG Torch of Peace Relay

A statement said “This event was organized to demonstrate our collective commitment to eradicating violence against women and children in Samoa.”

“SPPCS has been a long-standing partner of SVSG, working together to combat domestic violence. Our collaboration with SVSG spans several years, during which we have actively contributed to efforts aimed at putting an end to this pervasive issue.”

“The Torch of Peace Relay serves as a powerful symbol of our dedication to creating a safer and more secure environment for women and children in Samoa. It represents the unity and shared responsibility of all stakeholders involved in the fight against violence.”

“By participating in this event, SPPCS reaffirms its commitment to supporting SVSG's mission and working collectively to address the root causes of violence. We recognize the importance of raising awareness, providing support services, and promoting a culture of respect and non-violence in our society.”

“The SVSG Torch of Peace Relay is an opportunity for us to stand together as a community and send a strong message that violence against women and children will not be tolerated. It is a call to action, urging every individual to play their part in creating a safer and more inclusive society.”

“SPPCS is proud to be a part of this significant event and will continue to work hand in hand with SVSG to ensure the well-being and safety of our women and children. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that aim to eradicate violence and create a future free from fear and harm for all.”