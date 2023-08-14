Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections officers complete defensive driving course

A statement confirmed that the officers are now qualified drivers for the Ministry.

“The participants range from 5 units within the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services; namely from the Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), the General Policing (GP), Band Unit, Tanumalala Prisons and the Assets Unit.”

“The participants were tested through a number of assessments and practicals in order to pass the course and become qualified drivers for the Ministry. The participants dedicated their time and effort to achieving this milestone.”

“The course was conducted for 2 weeks and it's the second session of this training conducted this year.”

The Samoa Police Force said “The course was delivered by the Samoa Police Training and Development Unit qualified driver instructors Corporal Palepa Ioane and Corporal Siaosi Tuivale.”