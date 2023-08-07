Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services records success in their Cyber Security roadshow

Constable Taililigo Tinoifili traveled to the big island of Savaii in support of the Cyber SMART Roadshow.

A statement said “The program highlights the different aspects of increasing cyber resilience in Samoa. The roadshow included sessions in colleges, PTA and local communities. The sessions focused on topics such as basic cyber security, cyber hygiene, and the safe use of the internet. The program also aimed to raise awareness of the threats associated with online activities and the importance of being cyber-resilient.”

SPPCS said they are proud to have been a part of this crucial Cyber safety program, efforts to combat cyber effects and enhance community safety online.

“The program was successful and enabled members of the community to gain valuable insights into cyber safety. We are looking forward to continuing our efforts to educate and empower the community with the necessary skills to protect themselves from online threats.”