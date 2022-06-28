Samoa Police receive new laptops and webcams

Samoa Police said all the gadgets will assist the unit in their role to combat transnational crimes impacting Samoa and the region.

“Although these items will not provide the answers, they will certainly assist the Samoa TCU to engage with and share information across the 20 Pacific Island countries that are members of the PTCN.”

The gifting was attended by Agafili Shem Leo, the Chair of the Samoa TCU Board of Management and Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti, the Acting Chair of the PTCN and members from their Executive, the Australian Federal Police Mission Commander Detective Superintendent Daniel Evans, NZ Advisor Maria Wetzell and members of the Samoa TCU and the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre.