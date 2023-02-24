Samoa Police records 3 suicide cases

The Samoa Police Force confirmed the cases include a boy and 2 women.

In a statement Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti raised the issue as a matter of urgency given Samoa’s latest case this week being an 11 year old boy.”

“The death of a young boy brings another level of seriousness to action that needs to be taken.”

“The two women aged between 20-35 were both married and also both had children.”

The Police Force has recorded an increase in cases of suicide to 28 in December last year compared to 19 recorded in 2021.