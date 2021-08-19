Samoa Police recruits 57 new officers

The new officers were sworn in by Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese.

Chief Justice Perese encouraged the new recruits to be honest in any circumstances.

“In your work you will inevitably come to the Court to present evidence in a case,” he said. “Giving evidence is not an easy task, things can often seem a bit jumbled up in your mind.

“You will be cross examined and your integrity tested.

“The only advice I can give you is to tell the truth, because no matter how jumbled your mind becomes, it will always centre itself back on the truth.”

Chief Justice Perese also commended the Police Commissioner, Fuiavailiili Egon Keil and his management for their work in observing the rule of law