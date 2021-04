Faaleaga Raider Toelepai Junior was last seen leaving his family on 19 April at around 2pm.

He was wearing only a pair of black basketball shorts.

Police said Faaleaga has not returned home ever since.

The public is urged to help find the missing student of Moataa Primary School.

If you have any information that might lead to Faaleaga’s whereabouts, please contact a nearby police station or call 22222.