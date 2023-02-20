Samoa Ports Authority returns over $3.7 million tala dividend

The dividend represents 35 percent of the Authority’s audited net profits of $10,679,925 for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

A statement said this is the sixth consecutive year SPA has returned dividends to its shareholder; the Government of Samoa and SPA noted having paid a combined total of close to $20 million tala in dividends from 2016/17 to 2021/22 financial years to our Government.

SPA General Manager; So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo said they are pleased that they are able to pay the prescribed dividends and share the Authority’s financial success with the Government to assist with its many developments for Samoa.

“It is another excellent financial year for the Authority with a new record profit and it is the first time the Authority has surpassed the $10 million tala mark in net profits despite the challenges during the year due to Covid-19”.

Photo supplied Samoa Govt Media