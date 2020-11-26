Samoa postpones first US repatriation flight

The flight, scheduled to arrive this weekend has been postponed to a later, yet to be confirmed date.

The Prime Minister, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, announced the decision reached by cabinet on Wednesday and apologised to the families of the 300 passengers booked for the flight.

He also apologised to the returning Samoans, especially seafarers, who had been waiting for months to return home after their contracts ended since March.

Tuila'epa said the government paid for the flight but the money would not be recovered.

He did not disclose the total cost for the cancelled flight.

The remaining scheduled December flights from New Zealand will still go ahead as well as a flight from Fiji for scholarship students.