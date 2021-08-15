Samoa Prime Minister says Sunday ban under state of emergency needs proper law.

All main and small markets can now reopen for business from 4am to 9am in the morning.

The prime minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the Sunday ban was introduced by the previous government under the Covid-19 State of Emergency but it needs a proper law.

"I think that is something that needs to be a dedicated law, I think it's something that we need a discussion on in the country because no one had discussion about Sunday banning, it was all part of the protection for Covid."

She said the reopening of swimming on Sundays as well, will give the local tourism industry some space to earn money from domestic tourists because the lockdown of borders has prevented overseas visitors coming in.