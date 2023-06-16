Samoa Prison and Corrections officers compete Operational Safety Tactics Training Course

The Samoa Police Force said “The intense training course was conducted for over two months and it saw staff members be well-trained in certain skills and capabilities which are proven to be essential in the role of a prison officer/guard.”

Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo delivering the keynote address expressed gratitude and thanksgiving to be able to be a part of a development. Realising the importance of sharing knowledge and training.

Auapa'au conveyed the need for Prison members to be trained and skilled in Operational Safety Tactic Training. He further added the training is done and trained for great purposes and understanding of the law.

Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services Commissioner concluded his remarks by congratulating all the staff members and encouraging the sixty-nine to be brave, courageous and honourable in conducting the acquired knowledge and skills.

The O.S.T Training Course was conducted by the Training Unit of SPPCS and is a Samoa Qualification Authority-certified course.