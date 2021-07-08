Samoa to receive 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Australia

The supplies will be shipped from Australia.

The Australian High Commission of Samoa said Australia has guaranteed to share up to 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with our closest partners in the Pacific and Timor-Leste by mid-2022.

“As a partner, neighbour and friend, Australia is committed to supporting regional resilience and laying the foundations for our region’s and Samoa’s economic recovery,” said Australian High Commissioner, Emily Luck.

“Australia's COVID-19 support to Samoa also includes delivery of consumables such as syringes, Band-Aids and safety containers for disposal of syringes and other materials associated with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,”

In addition to supporting Samoa to access safe and effective vaccine doses, Australia has also been behind the roll-out through the Tamanu application, a comprehensive immunisation registry for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Australia stands with Samoa and is ready to provide further support. We will continue to work closely with our Pacific partners, together with the wider Indo-Pacific, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic together,” Luck said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced at the G7 summit a commitment of sharing at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Indo-Pacific countries.

Australia will deliver on its commitment with this allocation of up to 15 million doses to the Pacific and Timor-Leste, ensuring the countries can achieve comprehensive vaccine coverage.

This support also builds on the regional Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative, where Australia has committed AUD 4.7 million to assist Samoa’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The assistance comes on top of Australia’s AUD 130 million contribution to the COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment, of which Samoa is a participant.

Through COVAX, 52,800 vaccines have arrived in Samoa to date.

Samoa has suspended it vaccination programme pending the arrival of the extra COVID-19 vaccines.