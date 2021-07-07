Samoa to receive 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

The Ministry of Health temporarily suspended the vaccine roll out after they ran out of supplies on Monday.

MOH Director, Lesua Dr. Take Naseri said they are expecting the vaccines to arrive this week.

The ministry is also pleading with the public to be patient saying there is no harm in delaying the second dose as prescribed on the vaccination card as the interval between the first and second shot can be up to 12 weeks.

The National Emergency Operation Centre said it was not going to stop the vaccination programme, but rather slow it down, to vaccinate only those due for a second shot as they await the third batch expected from the COVAX facility.