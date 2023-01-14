Samoa records drop in positive Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that this is a drop from the nine cases recorded in the previous weekly situational report.

MOH said, “The results came from both PCR and rapid antigen test - RAT from all sites with the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases (border and community cases) climbing to 16,008.”

“From 2pm 18 December 2022 to 2pm 25 December 2022, the Ministry recorded nine positive cases from all sites as well.”

A total of 15,816 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the last year since the first community transmission was reported.

“For border surveillance, the report stated that there were 192 positive cases detected at the international Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020 including Faleolo International Airport and Matautu Wharf but no recent cases detected.”

The country's death toll from Covid-19 infection remains unchanged at 29 which was recorded on 20 June 2022 with the age range of the fatalities from 1 years old to 94 years old.