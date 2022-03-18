Samoa records first community case of Covid-19

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa made the announcement after a 29 year old woman tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing before a flight to Fiji.

Samoa is under alert level 2 restrictions until midnight Saturday requiring people to show vaccination cards and wear masks.

All schools are closed as are bars, nightclubs and fitness centres. Sports games are cancelled but other services remain open.

From midnight Saturday Samoa moves to alert level 3 nationwide lockdown restrictions when schools and churches will close and no public gatherings are permitted.

The positive community case is now at the Moto'otua hospital's managed isolation and quarantine ward.

Earlier this week three frontline workers tested positive after processing a repatriation flight from Auckland to Faleolo Airport on March 6.