Samoa records increase in Covid-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a total of 108,947 people have been fully vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The figure represents 89.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Out of that number, a total of 55,680 are males with 53,267 females.

The number of people who have received their first dose of the vaccine currently stands at 118,708 which represents 97.4 per cent of the eligible population. Out of that total 61,011 are males while 57,697 are females.

The ministry also confirmed that there are currently 21,342 people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Of that number, 9,783 are males while 11,559 are females.

The number of people who have received their first dose currently stands at 27,281. Out of that number 12,661 are males while 14,620 are females.

The Covid-19 vaccine is currently being administered at the EPI Building at Moto'otua, the Samoa Tourism Authority Fale and Matagialalua, Eleele Fou opposite the Nelson Memorial Library in town.