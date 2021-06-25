Samoa records over 4,000 people have received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The latest Ministry of Health figures confirms that 4,196 have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Of this total, 2,508 are male and 1,688 are female.

A total of 48,675 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and of that number; 27,153 are male and 21,522 are female.

Some 2,856 people have been fully vaccinated, of that number, 1,789 are male and 1,067 are female.

Samoa started its vaccination rollout in April after receiving 24,000 doses through the World Health Organisation led COVAX Facility.

Samoa is still COVID-19-free, however the Ministry of Health said it remains on alert and upholding precautionary measures for the safety and wellbeing of the people.