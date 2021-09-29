Samoa reissues travel advisory for incoming travellers

All travel documents must now be in the English language, and if they are not passengers they will be denied boarding without exception.

Passengers travelling from Australia's states of Victoria and New South Wales, India and the United Kingdom are not permitted to travel directly to Samoa.

Instead they must all travel via a country which either does not have community transmission or where community transmission of the Covid-19 Delta Variant is minimal. In these countries travellers must then spend 28 days before travel to Samoa.

All travellers and crew are now required to be fully vaccinated with the required two doses, except the Janssen single dose vaccine.

The advisory also says other preferred vaccines are those already prequalified by the WHO, and include AstraZeneca, Pfiser, Moderna and Sinopharm.