Samoa repatriation flights confirmed for March

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa confirmed these repatriation flights during her official press conference last week.

Cabinet has also approved a repatriation flight from Fiji on 18 March to bring home scholarship students who have completed their studies as well as returning Samoan citizens working in Fiji Tala Fou reports.

A Government press release confirmed that one of the passengers on the scheduled Fiji flight is Tafili Fineaso Aimaasu who has been trying to make his way home from India since two years ago where he accompanied his wife as she sought medical treatment under the government medical scheme. Aimaaasu’s wife passed away while they were in India.

The outbound flights for March are two Qantas flights scheduled for the 2nd and 16th of March to take seasonal workers to Australia.

For the remainder of this month, a cargo flight is scheduled to arrive on the 26th of February as well as a chartered flight on the 28th to take Seasonal Workers to New Zealand.

