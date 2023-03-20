Samoa reports over 1000 Influenza Like Illnesses

The Syndromic Surveillance & Covid-19 Update report features data collected from 6-12 March 2023.

According to the report, a total of 1207 ILI cases were reported during the period under review.

An ILI case refers to an acute respiratory infection with a history of fever or measured fever of ≥ 38 C° and cough, with onset within the last 10 days.

The Ministry cautioned that while the ILI cases reported are well below the threshold they still highly recommend the general public to continue the practice of preventative measures such as – wearing of masks, hand hygiene and avoid large gatherings.

“If you are feeling ill with flu-like symptoms, please stay home and take medications as prescribed by the clinician,” the report said.

Other illnesses highlighted in the report include those with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

SARI refers to cases with an acute respiratory infection with a history of fever or measured fever of ≥ 38 C° and cough, with onset within the last 10 days, and requiring hospitalization.

The data revealed that a total of 13 SARI cases were reported from 6-12 March.

“The SARI cases reported last week are people diagnosed with unresolved or severe pneumonia.”

Furthermore, the report showed 62 cases were reported to having Diarrhoea.

“In spite of the numbers, the Ministry of Health urges the public to continue the practice of preventative measures as we are still in the rainy/wet season.

“In addition, for prevention, all children at 6 months should have rotavirus vaccination.”

However, since October 2022, there have been zero reported cases of Dengue-Like Illness (DLI).

The Ministry of Health also stated that there have been no new Covid-19 positive cases over the last seven days.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases from border and community cases stands at 16,673.

While the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 is at 31.

Photo credit: Adel Fruean Caption: Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital at Motootua.