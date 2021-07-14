Samoa resumes COVID-19 immunization programme

The Ministry of Health had to wait for 15 million new doses distributed by the Australian Government across the Pacific.

The 10,000 new doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Samoa last Friday, courtesy of the Australian Government.

Another 10,000 doses are expected to arrive by the end of this week.

According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update, 10,189 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus while 53,230 people have only had their first doses.

As of Tuesday, 43.7 per cent of Samoa’s population eligible to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine have received their first dose, while only 8.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry is seeking to have 90 per cent of the country's eligible population to become fully vaccinated.