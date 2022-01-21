Samoa rethinking repatriation flights after positive Covid cases

She said a scheduled repatriation flight from New Zealand on Saturday has already been postponed.

Fiame also confirmed nine passengers who had "close contacts" with the affected passengers are now in managed isolation at the medical facility near the Faleolo International Airport.

The Prime Minister urged her fellow parliamentarians to take the lead in preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Fiame said they can start by wearing face masks when in public places, washing hands and keeping a safe distance.

The chairman of the National Emergency Operations Center, Agafili Shem Leo, says frontline workers at the special isolation facilities at the main hospital have started "camping" for the duration of the 21 day isolation period.

Photo file Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa