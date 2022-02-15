Samoa rugby chief surprised by complaints from players

The Manu Samoa Sevens players are calling for an investigation into their coaching personnel for creating an environment of intimidation.

But the Samoa rugby union's Vincent Fepulea'i said the accusation by the players is "news" to him.

Fepulea'i said there are quite a lot of issues that have been brought up and Lakapi Samoa wants to know whether the allegations were made by a few disgruntled players or the whole team.

"We are in the process of doing our own investigations for the management team to come back to us but the proper process for the players is to go through the players association who independently will be able to open up to them and tell us as it is."

Vincent Fepulea'i said Samoa's rugby union will wait for the report from the Pacific Rugby Players association before taking any action.