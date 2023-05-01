Samoa schools close for a week due to increase in flu cases

Effective today, all schools (Government, Mission and Private Schools) from pre-schools to Secondary or Colleges are closed until 5 May 2023.

In its meeting this week, Cabinet approved the Special five days holiday break in response to the escalating number of children with Influenza B symptoms seeking medical attention from health authorities.

As of this week, the Ministry of Health, (M.O.H) reported a total overall of 2,441 residents seeking medical help from Hospitals nationwide since the flu outbreak surfaced several weeks ago.

And last week alone, 70 cases were admitted, all listed as severe cases.

The ministry’s data shows that the Pediatric Clinic at the National Hospital also recorded an alarming increase in the number of children with flu-like symptoms seeking medical help averaging 150 a day during the same period.

In the meantime, during the five day school holiday, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, (M.E.S.C.) will provide online resources and learning programs via the Ministry's website, television and radio platforms.

A statement said all teachers are required to report to work during normal working hours.

As part of Precautionary measures associated with the Influenza B Flu issue Cabinet also has approved the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places and social distancing to be re-enforced.

