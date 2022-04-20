Samoa schools remain closed until 3 May 2022

The acting Chief Executive Officer at the Ministry of Education, Tuumatavai Vau Peseta- Afamasaga said teachers of all schools currently being used as vaccination sites are to continue working from home.

This arrangement will remain until vaccinations are done and arrangements for disinfecting school buildings are completed.

In a statement Tuumatavai said teachers who have tested positive must remain at home.

Those who are caring for children and immediate family members who have also tested positive are being urged to make arrangements with their school principals to work from home.

All other teachers have been advised to work on planning and distributing learning packages for the next two weeks.

The ministry will continue to provide online resources and learning programmes via their official website, television and radio.

