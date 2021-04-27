 

Samoa secures six Chinese pathologists to clear backlog

Samoa's backlog of deceased awaiting forensic examinations is set to be cleared with the arrival last week of six Chinese pathologists on a charter flight.

Newsline Samoa reports the Director General of Health, Leausa Take Naseri, said the examinations are important to determine the cause of death.

He said it has not been easy securing the services of forensic pathologists since the COVID global lockdown.

He notes that in New Zealand there are only eight forensic pathologists.

Some of the group are workers on projects already planned which includes the Police Academy, Matautu Wharf renovation and other huge projects at the hospital.

 

