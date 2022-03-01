 

Samoa teenager found beaten up and unconscious at bus stop

BY: Loop Pacific
08:53, March 1, 2022
43 reads

Police are appealing for information in a case where a 16-year old boy was allegedly beaten up and left for dead at the Savalalo Bus Stop on Wednesday last week.

Assistant Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed to Tala Fou that the Fire & Emergency Services Authority responded to a call reporting the incident and they found the victim unconscious at the shelter.

The teenager was rushed to hospital where he is in a coma with serious head injuries.

The police have since informed the victim’s family in Taga Savaii of his condition.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that will help them find those responsible for beating up the victim.

 

Photo file Samoa Police HQ 

     

Tags: 
Samoa
Teenager
Coma
Police investigation
  • 43 reads