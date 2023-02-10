Samoa Tourism designs five-year recovery plan

The recovery plan is aimed at mitigating the economic and social downturns of the measles epidemic, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster said, “The Plan fundamentally aims to not only restore, but to surpass the success of 2019 which was the peak year for tourism, by dreaming big, and laying down the gauntlet for a new benchmark of 250,000 bonafide visitors per year.”

Schuster also said they are also planning to rebrand Beautiful Samoa to focus on what Samoa is globally known and recognized for, such as culture and heritage, people, pristine environment, as well as a safe and vibrant destination for all forms of events

“On refocusing our marketing approach to utilize our people and ambassadors, targeting niche markets tailored to our strengths, and utilizing all forms of multimedia platforms.”

“Enhancing destination competitiveness by improving transport, infrastructure and accessibility. Creating a strong investment and business enabling environment. Investing in training and development needs, and Building resilience to climate and disasters, economic recessions, health risks and social issues.”

Schuster said they are also confident of a more resilient, inclusive and green Samoa as a tourism destination, coupled with the firm commitment and support of the Tourism Sector members and community, I am confident that we are on track in building back better.

“I want to acknowledge with gratitude the various stakeholders and donor partners for the continued assistance and partnership support for tourism development in Samoa. A special Faafetai tele lava to the Government of New Zealand’s on-going support through for its Samoa Tourism Growth Program, the Samoa Tourism Recovery and Resilience program and the preparation of the Samoa Tourism Sector Plan.”

International visitor arrivals for the month of December 2022, stood at 22905. This is an increase of 84.1 percent over the previous month of November 2022.