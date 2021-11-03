Samoa Tourism encouraged by one-way travel bubble with NZ

Samoa Tourism Authority CEO, Faamatuainu Lenatai Suifua said under the new arrangement, Samoan residents who wish to travel to New Zealand quarantine-free must be fully vaccinated.

“Samoa Tourism welcomes this announcement as an important step towards establishing a two-way quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand in future months.”

“We have been ramping up our travel-ready preparations to ensure a tried and tested framework is in place well before borders reopen.”

Faamatuainu also said the health and safety of both their local Samoan aiga (family) and New Zealand travellers remains our highest priority.

“We are confident that with COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out across the country, alongside the introduction of robust health and safety procedures – including contact tracing and regular testing – we will be in good stead to welcome back our Kiwi neighbours in the New Year.”

“The establishment of a Pacific travel bubble will provide crucial mutual benefits for both nations in rebounding from the economic challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to rebuilding the strong cultural connections between Samoa and our Pacific neighbours in New Zealand,” Faamatuainu said.

Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau have been included in the one-way quarantine free travel with New Zealand.