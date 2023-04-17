Samoa Victim Support Group kept busy over Easter weekend

According to SVSG, the woman was allegedly physically abused by her husband all night, and she sustained injuries to her face.

She could not take care of herself, let alone, her children aged five-months, seven and eight years old.

A concerned neighbour who called the SVSG Helpline became the woman’s voice, and saved her life and that of her children.

The efficiency in coordinating the response by the SVSG and the Police, through its Taskforce, enabled the immediate evacuation of the mother and children to the safety of the Sakura House, the domestic violence shelter for women and their children.

It was during the Police interview of the mother that the eight -year-old daughter’s alleged sexual abuse by the step father was revealed.

According to SVSG, the seven -year-old son was the main witness and he became a victim of emotional abuse himself.

SVSG also said the abused mother said she was aware of her older children’s alleged sexual and emotional abuse by her husband, but she was afraid to speak out for fear of further abuse.

It was also discovered that the husband’s father was allegedly sexually abusing another 10-year old granddaughter.

“As a child protection agency, we are appalled by the animal instincts of adults who prey on their own children, even on a day as significant as Good Friday,” said SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang.

“With ongoing awareness programmes and community intervention to engage our people to be part of the solution, the intergenerational cycle of violence takes time to be uprooted and stamped out from our families.

"And we will not back down, as we continue to advocate and raise awareness on eliminating gender-based violence.”

She thanked the Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo for the sincerity and genuine partnership between SVSG and the Police, to save lives.

“Together, we will continue to be the voice of the voiceless, especially the most vulnerable women and children.”

Photo credit: SVSG