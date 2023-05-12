Samoa village enforces bylaw targeting unlicensed drivers

The Samoa Observer quoted the mayor Liutagata Soolua Vaoga saying the village is currently working to amend its bylaws so they can implement this change.

According to Liutagata, the initiative comes from a recent meeting between the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development and all village mayors, where they were urged to strictly monitor unlicensed drivers within their villages.

He added it was their way of assisting police with accidents that happen on the road.

A chief within the village, Falealii Mika also said that all chiefs in the village are obliged to inform their families and neighbours of the new village bylaw and its strict conditions.

Photo file Traffic in Samoa