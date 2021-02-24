Samoa woman changes plea, admits to killing her baby

The court has ordered name suppression for the woman who denied the same charge when she first appeared before a judge in July 2020.

The police, at the time, said the child was hit on the head with a broom handle by the defendant who was pregnant with her third child.

The woman will reappear in court next month for sentencing.

Meanwhile a 62-year-old father was sentenced to jail last Friday for six and half years after he pleaded guilty to one charge of manslaughter relating to the death of the defendant's 14 year old son.

The deceased had suffered head injuries after being thrown with a rock by the defendant.

Police say the father was intoxicated at the time of the offence.