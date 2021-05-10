Samoa Women In Business Development Inc strengthen key partnerships

Savai’i Coconut Farmers Association have to date registered 20 families with WIBDI’s Grower Group to access Certified Organic status.

Programme Manager, Gillian Stewart said Samoa AgroMarketing have also commenced sourcing coconuts from the Group as part of an overall commitment to a WIBDI partnership and servicing its members.

The support for partnership development continues with the construction of an Oil house to be completed and fully operational by June 2021.

The activities are funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo supplied Caption: WiBDi are strengthening key partnerships with Savai’i Coconut Farmers Association and Samoa AgroMarketing