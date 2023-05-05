Samoa won’t ban TikTok

Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology, chief executive Lefaoalii Unutoa Auelua Fonoti told the Samoa Observer that Samoa, like other sovereign countries, would always discuss best practices and mechanisms to best keep citizens safe.

The CEO says it was not within the mandate of the ministry to discourage every Samoan from any ICT opportunity to receive and access information for their greater opportunities.

Lefaoalii said the Ministry is also working with the Office of the Regulator to revisit current legislation and advise on relevant amendments that require further protection and usage of social media and other platforms.

New Zealand's parliament has banned TikTok from all parliamentary devices, amid mounting international security concerns.

