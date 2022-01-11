Samoa yet to reach Covid-19 vaccination target

The Ministry of Health confirmed 96 per cent or 117,020 of the eligible population got their first shot of the vaccine just before the Christmas holiday kicked in.

“A total of 86 per cent or 104,827 have received both doses of the vaccine, which is well short of the Government's target to get more than 90 per cent of the eligible population fully immunised.”

The ministry’s data on the Pfizer vaccine shows a total of 6,817 members of the eligible population are yet to be fully vaccinated.

“Only 24,794 received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine with some 17,887 getting both Pfizer doses to complete their vaccination.”