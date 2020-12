The Ministry of Police, Prisons & Corrections has been appealing to the public in locating Junior Ben aka JB Samuelu.

Junior aka JB has been missing since 28 December from his home in Fogasavaii.

He was last seen wearing white shorts with no shirt. Junior Ben aka JB is a child who has disability and his family is anxious to find him.

If you have any information that might lead to locating Junior’s whereabouts, please contact a nearby Police station or call 22222.